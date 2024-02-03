Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,900 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 37.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

