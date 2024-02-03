Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

