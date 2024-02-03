Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,100 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $18,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 140.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 875,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.3 %

GT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

