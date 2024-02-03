Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $20.35 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.