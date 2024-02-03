Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.50 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

