Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $604.32. 854,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.72 and a 200-day moving average of $517.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

