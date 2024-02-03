Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ES traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.20. 2,443,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

