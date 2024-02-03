Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. 15,579,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

