Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.17. 1,934,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

