Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,952,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

