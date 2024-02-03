Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $196,135,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.