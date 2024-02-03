Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $709.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.67.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

