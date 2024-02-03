Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.22. 7,865,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,160. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

