Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.91.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.