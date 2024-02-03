Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,529. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

