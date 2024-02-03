Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 900,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $168,610,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 268,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 418.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 40,416,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437,712. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

