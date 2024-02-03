Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 23,945 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $45.09. 25,234,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

