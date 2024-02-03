Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.94. 1,916,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,081. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

