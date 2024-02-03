Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

