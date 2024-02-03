PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.76. 2,542,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

