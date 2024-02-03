PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,060. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.