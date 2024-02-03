PGGM Investments Has $16.82 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

