PGGM Investments Has $275.19 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,587 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 4.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prologis were worth $275,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.25. 4,194,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.