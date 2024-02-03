PGGM Investments Has $77.66 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,587 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $77,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 7,480,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

