PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 730,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.02.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

