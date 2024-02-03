PGGM Investments Purchases 352 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of NVR worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $108.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,319.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6,870.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,988.99 and a one year high of $7,423.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 427.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

