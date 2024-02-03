PGGM Investments Purchases 542 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AME traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

