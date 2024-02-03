PGGM Investments Raises Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155,269 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 1.26% of Mueller Water Products worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 557,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

