PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.