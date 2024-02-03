PGGM Investments Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982,247 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up about 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.49% of UDR worth $57,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 3,557,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

