PGGM Investments Sells 33,836 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

