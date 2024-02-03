PGGM Investments Sells 436,553 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,553 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.71% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 785,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,883. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

