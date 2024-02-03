PGGM Investments Sells 662 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,563,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $24.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.34. 2,668,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,155. The stock has a market cap of $573.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,092.88 and a 200-day moving average of $952.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.