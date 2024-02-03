Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 5,035,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.