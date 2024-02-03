Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lessened by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. 3,702,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $148.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

