PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 2,710.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

