PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 112.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

