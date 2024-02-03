PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.