PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 53.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

