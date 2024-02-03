PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

PMF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

