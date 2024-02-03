PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.