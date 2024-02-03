PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

