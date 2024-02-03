Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,616 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

