Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

