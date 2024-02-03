Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

