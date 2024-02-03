Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,822 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. UBS Group assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

