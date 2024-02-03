Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $7.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

