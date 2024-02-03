Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 211 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $64.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

