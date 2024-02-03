Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $247.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

