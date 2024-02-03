Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNSTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Pinstripes Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PNST opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

